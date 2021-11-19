PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 100.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $187.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.33. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.