Financial Analysis: BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) & Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BigCommerce and Twilio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -28.59% -21.94% -12.86% Twilio -32.89% -5.56% -4.76%

BigCommerce has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twilio has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BigCommerce and Twilio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 0 8 5 0 2.38 Twilio 0 1 23 0 2.96

BigCommerce currently has a consensus price target of $69.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.71%. Twilio has a consensus price target of $460.14, indicating a potential upside of 58.13%. Given Twilio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Twilio is more favorable than BigCommerce.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Twilio shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Twilio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BigCommerce and Twilio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $152.37 million 23.55 -$37.56 million ($0.80) -63.09 Twilio $1.76 billion 29.45 -$490.98 million ($4.94) -58.90

BigCommerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twilio. BigCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twilio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Twilio beats BigCommerce on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 155 countries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc. engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

