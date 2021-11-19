IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68,823 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

