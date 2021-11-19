IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 417.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $75.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79.

