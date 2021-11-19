IFP Advisors Inc Has $963,000 Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 350.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $32.54 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.69.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

