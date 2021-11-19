Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the October 14th total of 119,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,496,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AWLIF opened at 0.84 on Friday. Ameriwest Lithium has a 12 month low of 0.53 and a 12 month high of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.73.

