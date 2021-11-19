Playtech (LON:PTEC) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Playtech from GBX 468 ($6.11) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Playtech to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 592 ($7.73).

Shares of Playtech stock opened at GBX 726.50 ($9.49) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 523.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 461.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.21. Playtech has a 12 month low of GBX 347 ($4.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 775 ($10.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

