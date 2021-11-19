Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Increased to C$790.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$719.17.

TSE FFH opened at C$578.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$523.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$544.67. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$421.32 and a twelve month high of C$609.00. The stock has a market cap of C$16.50 billion and a PE ratio of 3.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total value of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

