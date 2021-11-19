ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in October

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 635,400 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the October 14th total of 943,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,354.0 days.

Shares of ASCCF opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02. ASICS has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASICS from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Asics Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of sports goods. It offers sports wear, sports shoes, and sports equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, America Area, Europe Area, Oceania Area, South East Area & South Asia Area, East Asia Area, and Others. The area segments are involved in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods.

