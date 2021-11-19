SDX Energy’s (SDX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of SDX Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 33 ($0.43).

Shares of SDX Energy stock opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. SDX Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 20 ($0.26).

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

