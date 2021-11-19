Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Down 32.1% in October

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,496,300 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the October 14th total of 2,203,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,963.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplifon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Amplifon stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. Amplifon has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The company was founded by Algernon Charles Holland in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

