ImageCash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 19th. ImageCash has a market cap of $15,214.14 and approximately $1.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ImageCash has traded 49.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00071344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00072458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00094483 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.74 or 0.07210254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,847.44 or 0.99492825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

