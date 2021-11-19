High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HLNFF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded High Liner Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

HLNFF stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

