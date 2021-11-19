Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Lending Centres from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

BRLGF opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Dominion Lending Centres has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

