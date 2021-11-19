Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Lending Centres from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

BRLGF opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Dominion Lending Centres has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.

Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

