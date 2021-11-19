Virtu Financial LLC Takes $327,000 Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RVT. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at about $773,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,161,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,588,000 after acquiring an additional 91,862 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at about $941,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 40.4% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVT opened at $19.52 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%.

In other news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

