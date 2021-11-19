IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 138.4% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.9% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $867,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $155.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $158.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $8,099,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 570,784 shares of company stock valued at $69,503,731. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

