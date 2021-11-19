6,791 Shares in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $57,686,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $232,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $33,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,779 shares of company stock worth $1,162,237 in the last 90 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVA. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

