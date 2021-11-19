Virtu Financial LLC Sells 8,167 Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYCN. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

CYCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CYCN stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,696.27% and a negative return on equity of 104.73%. Research analysts predict that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.