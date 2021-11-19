2,992 Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.59.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $97.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

