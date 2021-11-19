IFP Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAUG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the period.

Shares of BAUG opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $33.11.

