IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22.

