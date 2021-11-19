9,572 Shares in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 91.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 153.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in bluebird bio by 70.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after buying an additional 283,517 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $764.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

