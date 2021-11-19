Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 89,898 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 89,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at about $3,657,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 46,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,127,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,382,000 after buying an additional 361,520 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.3% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,174,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 758.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 783,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after buying an additional 692,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

NYSE NCLH opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

