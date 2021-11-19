Mariner LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ChampionX by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 68,246 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,880,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $23.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.95.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.