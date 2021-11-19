Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 973.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,601 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Trade Desk worth $44,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 910.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $105.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 185.04, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average of $76.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,777 shares of company stock worth $16,541,741. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

