Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Buys $269,000.00 in Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Joseph W. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.90 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.13 million, a PE ratio of 77.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is presently 294.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter worth $853,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

