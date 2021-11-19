Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Zillow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.11.

ZG opened at $57.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average is $101.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

