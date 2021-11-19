Mariner LLC Increases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

