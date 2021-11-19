Atlantic Securities Initiates Coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

