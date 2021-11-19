Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Down 5.5%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 222,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,316,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
