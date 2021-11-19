Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Down 5.5%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 222,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,316,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.