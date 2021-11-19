Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($33.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.25 ($27.36).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.71 ($19.66) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.39.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.