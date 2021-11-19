Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Plans GBX 1.20 Dividend

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RCN opened at GBX 128 ($1.67) on Friday. Redcentric has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43. The company has a market cap of £200.29 million and a P/E ratio of 21.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.94.

Get Redcentric alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Redcentric in a report on Thursday.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.