LondonMetric Property Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.20 (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 273.80 ($3.58) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 255.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 409.16. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 275.80 ($3.60).

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

LMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 266.43 ($3.48).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

