LondonMetric Property Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.20 (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 273.80 ($3.58) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 255.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 409.16. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 275.80 ($3.60).
In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £39,520 ($51,633.13).
LondonMetric Property Company Profile
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
