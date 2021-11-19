Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.308 per share by the bank on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Republic Bancorp has a payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

RBCAA opened at $55.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Republic Bancorp has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $57.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $30,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

