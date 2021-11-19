Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May Sells 669,062 Shares of Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $41,662,490.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter W. May also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mondelez International alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 210,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after buying an additional 141,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.