Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May Sells 669,062 Shares of Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $41,662,490.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Peter W. May also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46.
NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 210,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after buying an additional 141,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.
MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.
