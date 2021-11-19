Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,323 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,054,000 after buying an additional 27,749 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 842,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 89,004 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 96.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 618,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,869,000 after purchasing an additional 303,033 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 382,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 90,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 116,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $52.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75.

