Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 97,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 285,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 172,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period.

SCHX opened at $113.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $114.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

