Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Lam Research by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Lam Research by 13.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 30.9% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 6.0% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 9.6% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,773. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $635.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.75. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

