Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $13,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $116.10 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

