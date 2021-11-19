Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

