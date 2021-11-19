Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 120.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $401.75 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $288.07 and a fifty-two week high of $402.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

