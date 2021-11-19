Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $45.69 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $45,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 28.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1,443.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 75,173 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,637,000 after buying an additional 25,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.24 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

