B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

NYSE ALK opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.38 and a beta of 1.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,050 shares of company stock worth $1,040,298. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.