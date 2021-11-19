B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $245,000 Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after purchasing an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,481,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 279,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after acquiring an additional 221,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after acquiring an additional 219,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.26.

SEDG stock opened at $355.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.90. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 133.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,174 shares of company stock worth $18,258,708 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

