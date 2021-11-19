B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,123 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

