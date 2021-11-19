Comerica Bank Buys 40,885 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,885 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

