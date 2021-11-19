B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $224,000 Investment in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 5,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.90. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

