Comerica Bank Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 19.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,236,000 after purchasing an additional 43,462 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 440.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.90.

NYSE:EGP opened at $203.50 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.93 and a fifty-two week high of $206.88. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.83.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

