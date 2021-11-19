Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,925,000 after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $95,231,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,074,000 after acquiring an additional 95,442 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

NYSE TYL opened at $540.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $501.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 141.62 and a beta of 0.66. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,428 shares of company stock worth $25,958,279. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

