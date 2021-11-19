Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASND. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.50.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $148.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $183.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.26.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

